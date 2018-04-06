Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan separate and more ICYMI news
Separated
Is love officially dead? Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have separated after nearly nine years of marriage. The actors announced their shocking news on Instagram on April 2 in a joint statement. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the statement read. "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision -- just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible." A source told Page Six that they were spending a lot of time apart because of work, and that it put too much strain on the marriage. More salacious reports -- including that Chan's flirting or partying were to blame -- were denied by Jenna's rep. "The reason our statement was so positive [is] because that's the reality of the situation," her rep told People magazine.
RELATED: Celeb splits of 2018
Separated
Is love officially dead? Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have separated after nearly nine years of marriage. The actors announced their shocking news on Instagram on April 2 in a joint statement. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the statement read. "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision -- just two best-friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible." A source told Page Six that they were spending a lot of time apart because of work, and that it put too much strain on the marriage. More salacious reports -- including that Chan's flirting or partying were to blame -- were denied by Jenna's rep. "The reason our statement was so positive [is] because that's the reality of the situation," her rep told People magazine.
RELATED: Celeb splits of 2018