Andy Cohen tells Kathy Griffin to go ahead and 'hate me,' plus more news

Andy Cohen on Kathy Griffin feud: 'So hate me ...'

After Kathy Griffin's disembodied, bloody fake Donald Trump head photo stunt, she lost a number of gigs, including CNN's New Years Eve Live show, which she'd been slated to host. The job went to Andy Cohen and a feud between the two ensued. Now that she's back on tour following a hiatus sparked by the controversial pic, where does Andy stand with the comic? Howard Stern sat down with the Bravo star this week and asked him about the situation. "She's like, selling out all these venues. She's having a huge … she loves to have a comeback, she loves publicity. Everything's good for her," Andy said (via Us Weekly). The shock jock went on to ask if Andy felt "used," explaining, "Yes, you got the job on CNN, but why shouldn't you get that job?" That was apparently the opening Andy needed. "You know what, if you put it that way … I got the job on CNN, I'm on Bravo all these hours. I get it. So hate me," he replied. "I'll be that guy for you, if it makes you happy and gives you peace." He said something similar last month in an interview with THR, acknowledging that he believes Kathy hates him. "I've moved on," he said at the time.

RELATED: Celebrity family feuds