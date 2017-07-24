The biggest celebrity love life stories of July 2017

The course of true love never did run smoothly -- especially not in Hollywood! Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest celebrity love stories of July 2017 -- don't worry, though, there's some good news in here too -- starting with the revelation that there's a new woman in Ben Affleck's life. The Oscar winner stepped out for a dinner date with "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus on July 6. There have been conflicting reports since then about just how long the duo have been an item, with some outlets alleging that they first got together three years ago while he was married to Jennifer Garner and she was married to "Late Night With Seth Meyers" producer Kevin Miller (whom some say she left for Ben), while others have maintained that their friendship only took a romantic turn a few months ago. On July 11, People magazine -- part of the first camp -- reported that Jen actually confronted Lindsay in person about her affair with Ben back in 2015, the year she and Ben separated. But that's not all! On July 15, Page Six reported that Ben isn't the first A-list actor whom Lindsay has romanced. She's also been linked to Jon Hamm and Chris Noth, though the "Mad Men" actor's rep denied the rumors, adding that Jon and the "SNL" producer "are not friends -- they are acquaintances." Now keep reading for more of the best and worst celeb love life news of the month...

