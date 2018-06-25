ICYMI: Biggest celeb news stories for June 2018

"Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington and former co-star Rose Leslie are married. The couple tied the knot on June 23 in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, then enjoyed a reception at the 12th century Wardhill Castle, which has been in Rose's family for 900 years. Rose stunned in a long-sleeved white lacy gown by Elie Saab and a crown of white flowers worn under her full-length veil. Many of the couple's "GoT" co-stars attended the gorgeous nuptials.

