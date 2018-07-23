Kylie Jenner flew across the country 'for a few hours' during a fight with Travis Scott, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

Yes, celebrities are human beings -- but sometimes it seems like that's just about the only thing they have in common with the rest of us. Wonderwall.com rounded up some recent stories about shocking celeb extravagances that prove stars are nothing like us, starting with this one about our favorite "self-made billionaire," Kylie Jenner... The makeup mogul flew from Los Angeles to Houston "for a few hours" to make up with boyfriend Travis Scott after they "got in a little fight" recently, the reality star told GQ as part of an interview that hit the Internet on July 17, 2018. "We were fighting, and I was like, I just need to go. I didn't tell anyone where or why," she said. "Just because we're a family now. When we fight, it's usually just because we've been away from each other for too long and we didn't see each other for like two weeks. And we have Stormi now, and I can't travel with her. She's too young. So it's harder to see each other, but I was like, I just need to go and fix this and go back." Why make a phone call when you can take a private jet halfway across the country? Now keep reading for more proof that stars are nothing like us...

