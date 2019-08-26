Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are over, plus more celeb stories for August 2019 ICYMI

Over!

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's under-the-radar romance has ended. A source told Page Six on Aug. 19 that Katie -- who'd just finally made her public debut with Jamie as a couple at the Met Gala in early May -- was overheard at dinner saying their relationship had been over for some time. "What Jamie does is his business -- we haven't been together for months," she supposedly said. News of the split came after Jamie was seen in Los Angeles with aspiring singer Sela Vave. Katie and Jamie were first linked in 2013 and worked hard to keep their six-year romance secret. After the split, there were differing stories as to the issues that led to the breakup (one report said they had different lives; another said Katie was fed up with Jamie being "disrespectful"). Reports indicate that Katie was the one who ultimately pulled the plug.

RELATED: Celeb splits of 2019