Will and Kate are expecting, Kevin Hart is accused of cheating and more ICYMI news for September 2017

The royal family is growing again. On Sept. 4, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William and Duchess Kate are expecting a sibling for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. "Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child," the palace said in a statement posted to Twitter. "The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news." The statement also said that Kate is again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, better known as acute morning sickness. While attending the National Mental Health and Policing conference in Oxford, England, on Sept. 5, Will opened up about the pregnancy. "It's very good news," he said. "There's not much sleep going on at the moment."

