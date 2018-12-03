Dennis Quaid reveals how intense his cocaine addiction really was, plus more news

Dennis Quaid gets candid about his heavy cocaine use

By the time Dennis Quaid went to rehab in 1990, he was using about two grams of cocaine a day. That's one of multiple revelations the actor and musician makes in a new interview with the Sunday Times. Pegged to the recent release of his debut album, "Out of the Box," with his long-running band The Sharks, the wide-ranging piece also delves into the 64-year-old's highly publicized personal life, from the effect his three divorces had on him to his drug use. "I liked coke. I liked it to go out," Dennis admits, adding that he changed his tune in the moment he realized how detrimental his behavior was. "I had one of those white-light experiences where I saw myself being dead and losing everything I had worked for my whole life," he says. "So I put myself in rehab." After a decade of total sobriety, he says he felt comfortable having the occasional drink, telling the magazine, "I started drinking again because alcohol was never my problem. I never liked the feeling of being drunk." Rather, booze was a comedown tool he used to deal with the effects of such heavy cocaine highs. It wasn't long after Dennis got off drugs that his marriage to Meg Ryan fell apart -- a split that was so public, he says then-President Bill Clinton actually contacted him from Air Force One because "he wanted to let me know he was thinking of me." These days, Dennis -- whose divorce from Kimberly Quaid was settled in April -- has happily settled into a romance with model Santa Azuina, with whom he shares a strong connection despite being more than three decades older than her. In addition to promoting his new album, Dennis has multiple new films in the hopper, including the thriller, "Intruder," which hits theaters in April.

RELATED: Celebrity rehab stints