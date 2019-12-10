Jennifer Lopez, 50, proves she doesn't age in makeup-free selfie with her kids, plus more news

Jennifer Lopez goes makeup-free in cute selfie with her kids

As if we needed more proof Jennifer Lopez defies all laws of gravity, the singer ditched her makeup for a rare selfie with her kids, Max and Emme, on Monday, Dec. 9, after taking home the Best Supporting Actress honor at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards for her performance in "Hustlers." "Home sweet home 💜," she wrote alongside the shot, which shows the 50-year-old star looking particularly ageless as she cradles her little ones. "Sitting here with my coconuts and feeling so grateful. THANK YOU to the @lafilmcritics Association! I am humbled and honored." J.Lo also snagged a Golden Globe nomination for her "Hustlers" role this week, adding to her ever-growing Oscar buzz, which one of her fans pushed on Twitter this week. In a post Jennifer later retweeted, a passenger named Joseph Longo shared a video from a New York-to-Los Angeles Jet Blue flight where the pilot can be heard announcing, "Ladies and gentlemen, we do have a special request from one of our customers, Mr. Joseph Longo. He's a well-known backup dancer for Jennifer Lopez and, as of this morning, Jennifer Lopez is nominated for a Golden Globe … for her work in 'Hustlers.'" As the announcement is made over the intercom, seemingly from the pilot, Joseph mouths "that's not true" after the "backup dancer" mention (USA Today reports he's a culture writer for MEL Magazine). The pilot then continues: "'Hustlers' is one of our in-flight movie options. We'd greatly appreciate if you would join us in supporting Miss Lopez and watch 'Hustlers' on our flight today. Thanks for your support and we hope Jennifer wins that Oscar." The flying fan previously tweeted a plea to the airline to let him announce Jennifer's Globes nomination because "there are definitely Oscar voters on this NY to LA flight."

