The biggest celeb money moments of 2019

Show me the money! Considering they rake in millions of dollars each year, we've already established that stars are nothing like us. But what they do with their stacks of cash never ceases to amaze us. From sky-high paydays to pricey legal settlements, Wonderwall.com rounded up the most outrageous celeb money moments of 2019, starting with Taylor Swift's huge haul. The pop star was named Forbes' highest earning celebrity of the year thanks to an estimated $185 million income, which included huge checks from her sold-out "Reputation" world tour and early earnings from her newest album, "Lover." Taylor also scored big when she parted ways with her old label, Big Machine, and signed a nine-figure deal with Universal's Republic Records (though she was enraged to learn that music manager Scooter Braun shelled out $300 million to purchase her entire music back catalog after she left). Keep reading for more of the biggest celeb money moments of the year...

