Robin Wright secretly marries, Aretha Franklin dies and more ICYMI news

Robin Wright is a married woman. The actress secretly wed Clement Giraudet, a VIP relations manager for Saint Laurent, multiple outlets reported on Aug. 13. The "House of Cards" star wore a "bohemian lace wedding dress," Vogue Paris reported, for the ceremony in southern France. On Aug. 12, Robin's daughter, Dylan Penn, shared a video of guests dancing at a wedding party, many of whom were wearing bohemian-style clothing. According to her Instagram post, she was in La Roche-sur-le-Buis, which is in southeastern France. Multiple reports said the wedding happened on Aug. 10 or 11.

