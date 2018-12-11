Kylie Jenner's clothes and makeup get their own hotel room when she travels, plus more proof that stars are nothing like us

Celebrities truly are a breed of their own! Wonderwall.com rounded up several recent examples of how stars are nothing like us, starting with Kylie Jenner's envy-inducing travel habits: The reality star's clothes and makeup get their own hotel room when she travels, she revealed in a late November 2018 vlog on her YouTube channel. "So, me and Travis have our own room, and then I always get a separate room … for all my wardrobe and makeup -- and also for Stormi so she can play around and have more space when we're in hotel rooms since she always travels with us," the new mom said of life on the road with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their daughter. Kylie also revealed that the rapper has a playroom set up for their baby girl at the venue on every stop of his Astroworld tour. Now keep reading for more proof that stars are nothing like us...

