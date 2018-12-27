Selena Gomez sends bestie Taylor Swift a subtle sweatshirt message, plus more news

Selena Gomez sports her Taylor Swift hoodie while out and about in Los Angeles

As she wraps up a difficult few months with a refreshed outlook on life, Selena Gomez is clearly keeping one of her besties close to her heart. The singer stepped out for a walk in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Dec. 26, wearing a baggy hooded sweatshirt from her longtime friend, Taylor Swift's box office-busting Reputation tour. The subtle message of support for Taylor comes on the heels of Selena's recent release from a treatment center where she spent a month tackling mental health issues reportedly sparked by back-to-back low blood cell counts following her kidney transplant. Selena and Taylor have been pals for about 10 years -- and it's no wonder the thought of Taylor might keep Selena's spirits up. This past spring, Selena hopped onstage to sing a song with her BFF during Taylor's Rose Bowl tour stop. After the show, Taylor shared a video clip of the two in which Taylor was wearing the same hoodie Selena had on this week. "To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what... you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you," Taylor captioned the sweet pic. "I love you," she added, "and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too." Girl power, indeed.

