ICYMI: The month in music for April 2019

Beyonce pleasantly shocked fans on April 17 when she released "Homecoming: The Live Album," an unannounced 40-song project featuring music from her iconic Coachella performance. The surprise album drop coincided with the release of her Netflix documentary "Homecoming," which chronicles the creative process behind the 2018 show.

