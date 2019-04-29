ICYMI: The month in TV for April 2019

"Game of Thrones" Season 8 premieres, shatters ratings records

Four hours before the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" debuted on HBO at 9 p.m. on April 14, the latest episode of the fantasy-drama popped up on DirecTV Now -- sending fans into a frenzy. (The following week, the second episode of Season 8 leaked early on Amazon Prime Video in Germany.) According to Entertainment Weekly, at least 17.4 million viewers tuned in for the show's big return -- in spite of the leak -- crushing the records for most-watched telecast in HBO history and most-watched scripted entertainment program of the year. ("The Big Bang Theory" previously held the record with 14.1 million viewers for the Feb. 7 episode of the CBS sitcom.)

