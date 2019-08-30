Kaia Gerber and more model kids before and after

A new generation of hot, young models have totally taken over the runway, but it seems like just yesterday that they were learning how to take their first steps! Kaia Gerber, the daughter of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford, for example, was only 10 years old when she scored her first gig -- as the face of Young Versace in 2012 (she's seen her with her mom and brother, Presley Gerber, in 2010). Now that she's all grown up and set to celebrate her 18th birthday on Sept. 3, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Kaia and more model kids before and after. Get clicking!

