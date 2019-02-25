Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split and more celeb news for February 2019

Ugly split

It's over for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and the details involve new accusations of infidelity. In a bombshell report published on Feb. 19, The Hollywood Unlocked claimed that Tristan and Kylie Jenner's BFF, model Jordyn Woods, "were all over each other" at a house party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. The pair, TMZ also reported, was "making out" in front of others. E! News reported that the basketball star tweeted and later deleted, "FAKE NEWS," but there was nothing fake about it as Khloe swiftly dumped the father of her only child. This isn't the first time Tristan has been accused of cheating on Khloe: In April 2018, with Khloe just days away from giving birth to their daughter, videos surfaced showing Tristan cheating on Khloe with multiple women on multiple occasions. Jordyn has reportedly been trying desperately to apologize to Khloe and the entire Kar-Jenner clan. She's also moved out of Kylie's house in the wake of the betrayal. Khloe, meanwhile, has denied "The Bachelorette" creator Mike Fleiss's claims that she's in negotiations to be the next star of the hit ABC dating show.

