Jennifer Lopez used a real $100 bill for her manicure, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

Yes, celebrities are human beings -- but sometimes it seems like that's just about the only thing they have in common with the rest of us. Wonderwall.com rounded up some recent stories about shocking celeb extravagances that prove stars are nothing like us, starting with this one about our favorite diva: Jennifer Lopez's manicurist incorporated a real $100 bill into her nail art for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. Nail-technician-to-the-stars Tom Bachik shared a close-up on Instagram pointing out that the manicure was "the #real deal #hundo $100 #notadecal." (Can you imagine chopping up a bill for a manicure?!) And the expensive nail art only lasted one night. Tom told Stylish by Us Weekly that the superstar gets a manicure every day. "If she changes her outfit, we change her nails," he said during an interview that hit the Internet on June 12, 2018. "We were shooting 'World of Dance' in L.A. and her show in Vegas, so we're constantly changing up the color and changing up the effects. ... She's like, 'Let's do chrome! Let's do silver chrome! Can we mix it and make rose gold to go with my outfit for tonight?" Now keep reading for more proof that J.Lo and more stars are nothing like us...

