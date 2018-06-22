Eva Longoria gives birth to a boy, Tommy Lee and son feud again and more ICYMI news

Eva Longoria and husband José "Pepe" Bastón are the proud parents of a baby boy. The actress announced on June 19 that Santiago Enrique Bastón was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. The happy couple shared the first image of Santiago with HOLA!, telling the magazine, "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing."

