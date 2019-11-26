Drake buys himself a $500,000 birthday present, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

It's time for a new round of stories detailing the craziest tales of celebrity spending and other ways the stars are nothing like us... First up? An incredibly lavish present gifted by a celeb to... himself! Yep, when it came time for Drake to celebrate his 33rd birthday in October 2019, he decided to buy himself something very, very special. Page Six reported that the rapper purchased himself a 22-carat heart-shaped diamond and platinum ring by Gemma Fine Jewelry. TMZ reported that it's estimated to be worth between $600K and $800K. Keep reading for more crazy tales that show stars are nothing like the rest of us...

