The biggest celebrity love life stories of June 2019

As June 2019 comes to a close, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this month. First up is some happy news from Chris Pratt! Less than five months after they announced their engagement, Chris married his girlfriend of about a year, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Guests included the bride's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, siblings Patrick, Christopher and Christina, the groom's 6-year-old son, Jack, with first wife Anna Faris, and close friends including Chris's "Parks and Recreation" co-star Rob Lowe. The couple shared the news with near-identical Instagram posts along with a wedding photo: "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives..." they wrote. Keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Quick celeb engagements