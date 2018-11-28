The Rock got a house call from one of Hollywood's most famous animal actors, plus more proof that stars are nothing like us

Celebrities truly are a breed of their own! Wonderwall.com rounded up several recent examples of how stars are nothing like us, starting with Dwayne Johnson's ultra-exclusive experience in the U.K, where he's currently shooting the first spinoff of the "Fast & Furious" franchise... The Rock didn't just get a hotel room while shooting "Hobbs and Shaw" in London. He got a mansion -- specifically the nine-bedroom Surrey compound that Brangelina and their offspring once called home. The estate reportedly features two pools (one indoor and one outdoor), a tennis court and a home gym, but that just wasn't enough for The Rock, who set up his own personal 40,000-pound tented "pop-up" gym on the grounds of the estate. The wrestler-actor's "Iron Paradise," which reportedly accompanies him to every film shoot and takes hundreds of workers to set up, also features a full kitchen so that the superstar can feast on the healthiest meals without taking a break from his grueling exercise regimen, which kicks off at 5 a.m. every day. And if that's not impressive enough, wait till you get a load of this: On Thanksgiving, Dwayne and his family hosted an extra special guest at their temporary U.K. digs: equine actor Rusty, who portrayed the trusty steed of Russell Crowe's titular heroes in both "Gladiator" and "Robin Hood." "Thankful to Rusty and his pal, Rosey, for coming to the crib today for some Thanksgiving ridin' w/ the ohana," The Rock captioned a photo of himself and Rusty. Only The Rock could get a house call from one of Hollywood's most in-demand horses! Now keep reading for more proof that stars are nothing like us...

