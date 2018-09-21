Taylor Swift breaks her own record, plus more proof stars are nothing like us
Some stars are so good at what they do, they beat their own records! Case in point: Taylor Swift -- who previously held the record for the highest grossing U.S. tour by a woman thanks to the success of her 2015 "1989" world tour -- recently surpassed her own numbers with her 2018 "Reputation" stadium tour. So far, 27 of her U.S. dates have grossed $191.1 million, and she's not quite done with her concert run! This tour will definitely surpass her previous record, as her "1989" tour grossed $181.5 million domestically. Keep reading to see even more ways the stars have shown they're nothing like the rest of us this month...
Some stars are so good at what they do, they beat their own records! Case in point: Taylor Swift -- who previously held the record for the highest grossing U.S. tour by a woman thanks to the success of her 2015 "1989" world tour -- recently surpassed her own numbers with her 2018 "Reputation" stadium tour. So far, 27 of her U.S. dates have grossed $191.1 million, and she's not quite done with her concert run! This tour will definitely surpass her previous record, as her "1989" tour grossed $181.5 million domestically. Keep reading to see even more ways the stars have shown they're nothing like the rest of us this month...