ICYMI: Celeb news for October 2018

Royal baby!

It was only a matter of time: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are expecting a baby! Amid online speculation that Meghan was pregnant, Kensington Palace announced that the rumors were true on Oct. 15 just as the couple were kicking off a lengthy royal tour Down Under. The child is due in the spring of 2019. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," the palace tweeted. A royals source told People magazine that Meghan had her 12-week scan and was "feeling well." The queen is "delighted for the couple," the royal family said. This will be the first child for Harry and Meghan, who got married in May. The child will be seventh in line to the throne.

