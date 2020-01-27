The biggest celebrity love life stories of January 2020
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in January 2020, starting with this comely couple... On Jan. 22 -- just 10 days after they first sparked reconciliation rumors -- E! News reported that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are "fully back together." Two days later, the duo, who briefly split in late 2019, took a big step forward in their rekindled relationship: They made their official red carpet debut at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles. That same night, Channing -- who reportedly joined Raya, an exclusive dating app for the rich and famous, during their romantic hiatus -- took to Instagram to gush about Jessie: "Sculpture of magic," he captioned a photo of the singer. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...
RELATED: Celeb couples' red carpet debuts
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in January 2020, starting with this comely couple... On Jan. 22 -- just 10 days after they first sparked reconciliation rumors -- E! News reported that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are "fully back together." Two days later, the duo, who briefly split in late 2019, took a big step forward in their rekindled relationship: They made their official red carpet debut at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles. That same night, Channing -- who reportedly joined Raya, an exclusive dating app for the rich and famous, during their romantic hiatus -- took to Instagram to gush about Jessie: "Sculpture of magic," he captioned a photo of the singer. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...
RELATED: Celeb couples' red carpet debuts