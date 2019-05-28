Duchess Meghan gives birth to royal baby Archie and more ICYMI celeb news for May 2019

Royal baby!

There's a new royal in the world, and his name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. On May 6, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced that they had welcomed a son. "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," their @SussexRoyal Instagram said. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives." The baby, who the couple debuted on May 8, is seventh in line for the British throne. Harry told a reporter afterward, "This little baby is absolutely to die for. I'm just over the moon... It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

