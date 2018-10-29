The biggest celebrity love life stories of October 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in October 2018, starting with one of our favorite leading ladies: Us Weekly reported on Oct. 24 that Jennifer Garner has been dating businessman John Miller for about six months and that things are getting serious. According to the tabloid, the 40-year-old tech CEO, who has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship, has met Jen's three children with Ben Affleck -- who's reportedly supportive of his ex-wife's new romance. A People magazine source, however, insisted that Jen and John are only "casually dating," that their relationship is "not serious" and that "he hasn't met her kids." Speaking of Ben...

