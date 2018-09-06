Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin got matching tattoos, plus more celeb love life updates for late August and early September 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late August and early September 2018, starting with one of our favorite low-key couples... Things are getting serious between Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson, who've been dating for nearly a year. They now have matching infinity sign tattoos. On Aug. 30, the Coldplay frontman showed off the ink on his forearm at a party for the menswear brand Outerknown in Los Angeles. Two days later, the actress debuted the body art near her elbow while waving to photographers at a photo call for "Suspiria" during the 75th Venice International Film Festival in Italy. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

