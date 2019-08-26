The biggest celebrity love life stories of August 2019

It's time to look back at the stars who fell in love, broke up or experienced some other major love life drama this month! Wonderwall.com is rounding up all of the big romance stories of August 2019, starting with a sad split. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shocked fans on Aug. 10 when her rep announced they'd called it quits after less than eight months of marriage. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart," her rep said in a statement. The next day, Miley -- who was photographed making out with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, the same weekend her split made headlines -- took to Instagram to allude to the breakup, writing about evolution and the inevitably of change. For his part, Liam was more direct with his followers on Aug. 13, writing in an Instagram post: "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward." Speculation was rampant as to why they'd broken up, including a report from TMZ alleging that infidelity or drug use played a role. Miley sounded off on Twitter on Aug. 22, denying she'd cheated...

