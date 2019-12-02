Reality TV's major moments of 2019

An OG leaving a "Housewives" show, racism allegations, a deportation drama and a few franchise firsts -- 2019 was a big year for reality TV! Before we head into 2020, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the major moments in reality television this year that you might have forgotten. First up? We have one word for you: PuppyGate. This dominated the entire Season 9 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to the delight and disdain of viewers. The scandal centered around a dog, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Lisa Vanderpump's rescue organization that somehow ended up in a Los Angeles-area shelter. Dorit's story? The dog bit her husband and kids so she found the pup another home. That's where things got messy -- since it ultimately ended up in a shelter, Lisa was livid, and the scandal only intensified as other cast members like Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Kyle Richards got involved. Lisa was also later accused of selling the story to tabloids. The fallout resulted in Lisa -- an original housewife and major star of the franchise -- refusing to film half of the season, failing to show up for the reunion and then leaving the show entirely. Keep reading for more of the biggest reality TV news of the past year...

