Michael B. Jordan reportedly dating Kiki Layne, plus more celeb love life news for late January 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late January 2019, starting with this rumored new couple... Michael B. Jordan and Kiki Layne sparked romance rumors after multiple media outlets spotted them flirting at a party during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25. "Michael and Kiki were super-flirty all night. … He spent literally all night talking and focused on her," a spy told People magazine, noting that the pair arrived at and left from the party separately but within minutes of each other. According to a Page Six source, the duo were "canoodling to the max" and "never left each other's side." Said the witness, "She would have her hand on the back of his head rubbing it as he whispered in her ear and [he] kept kissing her cheek." According to the Page Six insider, "It was clear to everyone in the room that they were together," but the stars' handlers were "protective about them not taking a photo together." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates!

