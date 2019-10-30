The most famous celebrity kids born this decade

Celebrities have been busy these last 10 years having little ones. As we usher in a new decade, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the most famous babies born to stars from 2010 to 2019, starting with Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce and JAY-Z welcomed their first child in 2012. The excitement surrounding her birth was only topped by the later announcement that the musical powerhouse couple were expecting twins: Rumi and Sir arrived on June 13, 2017.

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2019