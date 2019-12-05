Stories that dominated celebrity news in 2019

TV stars implicated in college admissions cheating scam

In March, actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged in a complex admissions bribery scam that involved getting their children into prestigious colleges and universities with the help of a middleman. According to authorities, the "Desperate Housewives" alum and the "Fuller House" star and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among a group of 35 parents who paid college prep professional William Singer up to $6 million, which he would then funnel to an SAT or ACT administrator or college athletic coach. Lori and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as USC crew team recruits even though they'd never rowed before. Keep reading for more...

