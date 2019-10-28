The biggest celebrity love life stories of October 2019
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in October 2019, starting with Miley Cyrus and her new romance... On Oct. 3 -- just two weeks after she and Kaitlynn Carter called it quits and not even two months after she and Liam Hemsworth announced that they were ending their marriage -- Miley was seen making out with longtime pal Cody Simpson at a restaurant in Los Angeles. The following day, she confirmed the romance on her Instagram Story, and a few days after that, she called the Australian singer-songwriter her "bf." Since then, the pair haven't been shy about packing on the PDA on their respective social media accounts. They've also become constant fixtures at each other's sides. Cody has even openly addressed their relationship several times in various interviews. On Oct. 20, Miley made headlines when she said that Cody is the only "good" man she's ever met and that she "thought all guys were evil" until they connected. Two days later, Cody took a swipe at his girlfriend's former loves in a radio interview, alleging that part of the reason why he and the singer-actress are so close is that he's "very, very, very romantic" and she "hadn't had that kind of an experience in a relationship before." Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...
