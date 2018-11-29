Stories that dominated celebrity news in 2018

When it comes to celebrity news, 2018 was royally packed. Let's look back at some of the more monumental stories from the year that was, starting with the first royal wedding. The world watched on May 19 as Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. They are now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan wore a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy. When Harry saw his bride, he whispered, "You look amazing." And she did. The guest list was essentially a who's who of pop culture: George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hardy, James Corden, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Idris Elba were all there. Of course, it was hardly smooth sailing leading up to the vows...

