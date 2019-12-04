The biggest celebrity love life stories of 2019
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in 2019, starting with this complex web of love... In late July, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter announced that they were calling it quits after just a year of non-legally-binding marriage. Then on Aug. 9, Kaitlynn was caught on camera making out with Miley Cyrus as they vacationed together in Italy. The following day, Miley and Liam Hemsworth announced that they were going their separate ways after just eight months of marriage. (Just two months earlier, she publicly denied they were on the rocks.) As the breakup turned increasingly nasty, Miley's relationship with Kaitlynn heated up -- they even reportedly lived together for a brief period of time before throwing in the towel on their whirlwind romance in September. But Miley didn't stay single for long... In early October, the singer-actress was seen packing on the PDA with Cody Simpson. Almost immediately, the duo became constant fixtures at each other's sides. Liam, meanwhile, was linked to 22-year-old Australian actress Maddison Brown in the wake of his breakup with Miley. As for Brody... He moved on from Kaitlynn with baseball star Jose Canseco's daughter, model Josie Canseco. They were first linked in August but called it quits just two months later. In late November, Kaitlynn was seen holding hands with a mystery man, while Brody appeared to have rebounded from both her and Josie with yet another young beauty. Now keep reading for more of the year's biggest celeb love life updates...
RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in 2019, starting with this complex web of love... In late July, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter announced that they were calling it quits after just a year of non-legally-binding marriage. Then on Aug. 9, Kaitlynn was caught on camera making out with Miley Cyrus as they vacationed together in Italy. The following day, Miley and Liam Hemsworth announced that they were going their separate ways after just eight months of marriage. (Just two months earlier, she publicly denied they were on the rocks.) As the breakup turned increasingly nasty, Miley's relationship with Kaitlynn heated up -- they even reportedly lived together for a brief period of time before throwing in the towel on their whirlwind romance in September. But Miley didn't stay single for long... In early October, the singer-actress was seen packing on the PDA with Cody Simpson. Almost immediately, the duo became constant fixtures at each other's sides. Liam, meanwhile, was linked to 22-year-old Australian actress Maddison Brown in the wake of his breakup with Miley. As for Brody... He moved on from Kaitlynn with baseball star Jose Canseco's daughter, model Josie Canseco. They were first linked in August but called it quits just two months later. In late November, Kaitlynn was seen holding hands with a mystery man, while Brody appeared to have rebounded from both her and Josie with yet another young beauty. Now keep reading for more of the year's biggest celeb love life updates...
RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019